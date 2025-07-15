Trump pledges to supply Ukraine with weapons in defiant stand against Russia





US President Donald Trump has announced a new phase of military support for Ukraine, pledging to supply advanced American-made weapons including Patriot missile systems to aid the country’s defense against Russian aggression.





Speaking from Washington alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump emphasized that NATO allies, not US taxpayers, will cover the costs.





Along with the arms deal, Trump issued a 50-day ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a peace deal or face 100% secondary sanctions and also targeting nations doing business with Russia.





The announcement signals a tougher US stance as war continues to grind on in Ukraine.