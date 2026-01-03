Trump praises Venezuela operation, says no US troops or equipment lost

President Donald Trump on Saturday praised the US operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, calling it a success and emphasizing that no American service members were killed and no US military equipment was lost.

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago club in South Florida, Trump described the operation as highly effective and said it involved extensive US military assets.

“If you would have seen what I saw last night, you would have been very impressed. I’m not sure that you’ll ever get to see it, but it was an incredible thing to see not a single American service member was killed and not a single piece of American equipment was lost,” he said.

“We had many helicopters, many planes, many, many people involved in that fight,” the president added.