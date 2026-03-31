Trump Preparing To Walk Away From War And Leave Iran In Control Of The Strait Of Hormuz!





The Wall Street Journal has reported that Trump has told White House aides that if further strikes on the Iranian navy and missile sites do not lead to the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, he is prepared to walk away from the war and leave it to the Europeans and the Arab Gulf States to deal with the problem of the Strait.

Despite all his wild claims of victory,Trump will leave this conflict knowing that no American President has led his nation to a more humiliating military defeat.





Have I not been telling you in recent days and weeks that the Americans are desperate to end the war? I see the hidden hand of JD Vance in forcing a stop to this war. He is the one sane person who opposed this war from the start. He gave the war criminal Netanyahu a tongue lashing the other day, and accused him of lying to Trump about how easy it would be to force regime change and the capitulation of the Iranians. What is happening now is playing out according to the script that Vance gave in an interview to American media over the weekend in which he said America would be out of Iran very shortly after clean-up operations finish.





All this talk of sending in the Marines and the 82nd airborne division was pure theatre. The Americans know that you can’t achieve anything with only 17,000 troops. It would be the equivalent of sending men into the coliseum to be devoured by hungry lions! Not only will victory not be achieved, a humiliating spectacle would ensue!





Believe me, the American public will turn on the terrorist Israeli state with a vengeance after this military disaster. Israel is an artificial state which only exists economically and militarily because of American support. It is 100% dependent on America. When the public backlash against Israel happens in America, Israel is finished as a nation.