Breaking News : Trump Privately Eyes Limited U.S. Ground Troops in Iran for Targeted Missions – No Decisions Yet!





In a stunning exclusive, President Donald Trump has shown serious interest in deploying a small contingent of U.S. ground troops inside Iran. This isn’t about a full-scale invasion but rather a focused force for specific objectives, like securing nuclear materials or special operations amid escalating tensions.





Key details: Discussions are preliminary, with no final decisions or orders issued. Trump has publicly dismissed large invasions as a “waste of time,” but options remain on the table as U.S. airstrikes continue under Operation Epic Fury.





Source: NBC News exclusive report (March 6, 2026).