TRUMP READY TO TALK WITH MADURO WHILE MISSILE STRIKES CONTINUE

Trump has told advisers he’s planning to speak directly with Nicolás Maduro, even as the U.S. designated the Venezuelan president as head of a foreign terrorist organization(Cartel de los Soles).

U.S. Official:

“Nobody is planning to go in and shoot him or snatch him, at this point.

I wouldn’t say never, but that’s not the plan right now.”

Operation Southern Spear has killed at least 83 people in 21 separate missile strikes on boats allegedly carrying drugs.

Officially it’s drug interdiction.

Unofficially, it’s regime change.

Source: Axios