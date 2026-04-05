TRUMP READY TO UNLEASH HELL ON IRAN: OVERWHELMING FORCE IF THEY DON’T OPEN THE STRAIT





President Donald Trump is done playing games with the terrorist regime in Tehran. After a direct conversation with the President, Sen. Lindsey Graham made it crystal clear: America will use overwhelming military force if Iran keeps blocking the Strait of Hormuz and refuses a diplomatic solution that meets our military objectives.





Graham posted: “After speaking with President Trump this morning, I am completely convinced that he will use overwhelming military force against the regime if they continue to impede the Strait of Hormuz and refuse a diplomatic solution to achieve our military objectives. If it’s not clear to Iran and others by now that President Trump means what he says then I don’t know when it will ever be. Choose wisely.”





Trump has laid down a firm 48-hour ultimatum: reopen the critical oil shipping lane or face devastating consequences. He’s already warned that “all Hell will reign down” on them if they don’t comply. This comes after U.S. forces crippled Iran’s capabilities through Operation Epic Fury and struck military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil hub.





The mullahs’ reign of terror is crumbling. They’ve been hit hard, their ability to threaten global energy flows is failing, and Trump is showing the world what real American strength looks like—no more weak appeasement from past administrations. Peace through strength means backing words with action.





Graham added that a massive military operation awaits if Iran chooses poorly, but hopes it ends with a peace deal that stops their aggression once and for all. The message to Iran is simple: open the strait, come to the table, or pay the price. Trump means business, and the regime better listen before it’s too late.