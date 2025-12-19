Trump receives a $250 million donation to run for a third time

President Donald Trump said at a White House Hanukkah reception on 16 December 2025 that he has received funding for a possible third term in office.

He revealed that billionaire Republican donor Miriam Adelson offered him $250 million in campaign support if he were to run for a third term as U.S. president.

Speaking in the East Room, Trump introduced Miriam Adelson, one of his biggest backers in recent election cycles, and recounted her remarks to the assembled crowd.

Trump said Adelson told him she had discussed legal avenues for a third term with lawyer Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard Law School professor, and that she told him: “We can do it, think about it.”

Attendees at the event began chanting “Four more years!” Trump said Adelson then indicated she would back another campaign with $250 million if he chose to pursue the idea.

“She said, ‘Think about it, I’ll give you another $250 million,’” he told the crowd, and Adelson confirmed the pledge.

Miriam Adelson is the widow of late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. She has been a major financial supporter of Trump’s political efforts for years.

The remarks has reignited discussion around Trump’s public flirtation with a third presidential run in 2028.

However, the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution bars any person from being elected president more than twice.