Trump Rejects Iran’s Demands, Leaves Fragile Ceasefire on Life Support



Tehran just got the word from Washington: every single Iranian demand has been shot down flat. An Al Jazeera correspondent reported that the regime received America’s blunt response to its latest so-called peace proposal, with the U.S. rejecting it outright





This comes after indirect talks brokered in part by Pakistan, following the shaky April 2026 ceasefire that ended the intense US-Israel campaign against Iran. That conflict saw heavy strikes, an Iranian attempt to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, and oil prices spiking hard.





President Trump wasted no time calling Iran’s counter-proposal “totally unacceptable.” Core issues remain unresolved: Iran’s nuclear ambitions, sanctions relief, and control over the vital Hormuz shipping lane. The truce is hanging by a thread.





Iran’s mullahs gambled on weakness from the West and lost. Trump’s firm stance sends a clear message: America will not cave to terror-sponsoring regimes playing games with global energy security. The ball is back in Tehran’s court, but don’t expect any miracles from a regime that has lied its way through every previous deal.