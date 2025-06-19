Trump rejects Putin’s offer to negotiate Israe-Iran peace

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he rejected an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to mediate in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump advised Putin to focus on resolving Russia’s own issues first.

In a statement made on Wednesday, June 18, Trump explained that during a recent conversation with Putin, the Russian leader had proposed to help broker peace in the Middle East. However, Trump asserted that he urged Putin to concentrate on stabilising his own country, especially given the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I spoke to Putin yesterday, and he actually offered to help mediate,” Trump said. “I told him, ‘Do me a favor — mediate your own. Let’s mediate Russia first.’ I said, ‘Vladimir, take care of your own problems before worrying about the Middle East.’”

The comment follows the Kremlin’s public announcement of Putin’s willingness to act as a mediator between Israel and Iran, amid concerns that the conflict could escalate into a broader regional war. Moscow has maintained diplomatic relations with both Tehran and Tel Aviv and is trying to position itself as a key international player, despite facing increasing isolation due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has now entered its fourth year.

Putin’s attempt to portray himself as a peacemaker is largely seen as a strategic move to restore credibility on the global stage and divert attention from Russia’s lengthy and costly military campaign in Ukraine.