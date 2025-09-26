Trump replaces Biden’s portrait with image of an autopen 

U.S. President, Donald Trump has added a “Presidential Walk of Fame” to the exterior of the White House, featuring portraits of each of the previous commanders-in-chief – except for one.

The White House unveiled the presidential portrait gallery along the West Wing Colonnade on Wednesday, September 24.

While the new “Presidential Walk of Fame” features portraits of all the presidents in gilded frames, Biden’s portrait is replaced with a picture of an autopen signing Biden’s name – a reference to Trump’s frequent allegation that the former president was addled by the end of his term in office and not really the one making decisions.

The White House called attention to the change on its social media.

Trump has long criticized Biden’s use of the autopen, a routine method of executing official documents when signatories are unable to sign them. The use of autopen is commonplace on Capitol Hill and in the White House and has been used by former presidents on both sides of the aisle.

Trump has pushed unfounded claims that Biden didn’t understand what was going on during his presidency because of his use of an autopen to sign legislation and pardons. Trump has suggested that the pardons Biden signed using the technology should be considered null and void.

Biden has pushed back on Trump’s claims.

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false,” Biden said in his statement.

Trump has teased in recent weeks that he would make good on this extraordinary move as he continues to disparage Biden’s legacy.

“It’s a decision I have to make. We put up a picture of the autopen,” Trump said in an interview with The Daily Caller earlier this month.

The colonnade has served as an iconic part of the White House since it was built during Thomas Jefferson’s presidency. The open-air walkway has been used by presidents and their staffers to travel quickly between the West Wing and the Executive Residence.

This also isn’t the first time Trump has attempted to use his power to erase symbols of those he has disagreed with from being featured inside the White House.

In June, the Trump White House removed a portrait of Hillary Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state as well as Trump challenger in the 2016 election. Clinton’s portrait was replaced with a red, white and blue painting of Trump. Then in August, Trump moved portraits of former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush from the entryway of the White House to have a less-prominent position.