WHAT’S REALLY HAPPENING IN THE EDGAR LUNGU CASE, TRUTHS NOT FALSE PROPAGANDA

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Here is the the truth, nothing but the truth.



Let’s start by dispelling the myths, rumors, falsehoods that surrounded the death of Edgar Lungu. With the Govt in possession of the body, we can confidently say;





“Yes, Edgar Lungu is dead”



“No, Edgar Lungu was not shot as the result of being involved in some drug trafficking scandals”



“No, Edgar Lungu is not buried as claimed by some lunatic dreamer”





Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is indeed deceased and it’s time to move forward.



So, why does the Government now have the body?





The reason is simple, the case in the Supreme Court of South Africa has collapsed.🤷‍♂️



So…how did this happen?



Court cases follow strict rules and deadlines. If you fail to follow them, your case can be thrown out, no matter how strong you think it is.





In this situation, the Lungu family’s legal team failed to meet a key deadline set by the court.



While Malukula was busy campaigning in Zambia, the case was slipping away.





Let me take you through the Simple Timelines



5th June 2025: Edgar Lungu passed away.



25th June: The case began over disagreements about where he should be buried.





8th August: The High Court ruled that his body should return to Zambia for a state funeral.



On the same day the family appealed the decision, and the case eventually went to the Supreme Court of South Africa.





24th December: The Supreme court allowed the appeal to proceed.



11th February 2026: Was the deadline to file notice of appeal (this was done at a late hour by the legal team and Govt lawyers responded as per requirement and directives).





#NOTE: 13th March: Court ordered the family to submit full arguments by 30 March.



THIS IS WHERE THE CASE COLLAPSED



The family did NOT submit their arguments by 30th March.





On 21st April, the Zambian government through their lawyers approached the Registrar of the Supreme Court of South Africa, to check on the status of the case (Check the letter attached)



In response the Registrar scribbled on the letter in red pen and stamped it, saying….





“The appeal has lasped”.



Because of this, the case automatically collapsed.



What That Means



When the case collapsed, the court order that was stopping the government from accessing the body was automatically removed.





That is why the funeral home released the body to the Zambian government—together with South African authorities. They could not have done this if the court order was still active.





What About the New Court Action?



The latest attempt by the family’s lawyer to stop the process is likely a last-minute move. But once the main case has collapsed, there is very little that can be done to reverse the situation.





LET’S MOVE ON, TOO MUCH OF THIS MATTER ALREADY



This is no longer about emotions or politics—it is about the law.



The case collapsed because court rules were not followed. That’s the reality.





The best way forward now is to allow the body of Edgar Lungu to return to Zambia and be given a proper state funeral and I hope the Govt will expedite that.





I WILL BE LIVE AT 10:00HRS TO EXPLAIN FURTHER



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!