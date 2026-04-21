Trump reportedly blocked from accessing nuclear codes by top military official



A stunning and deeply alarming report from The Mirror is making the rounds tonight—and while it remains unconfirmed, the implications are hard to ignore.





According to retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson, speaking on the YouTube show Judging Freedom, Donald Trump attempted to access U.S. nuclear codes during an emergency White House meeting this weekend. But in a dramatic moment, a senior military official—identified as General Dan Caine—allegedly intervened and said “No.”





Johnson described a “blow-up” inside the meeting, claiming the general invoked his authority to stop the request.





Again—this report has not been independently confirmed, and it’s unclear what prompted the alleged request or what Trump intended to do with the codes. But it comes amid a broader pattern of deeply troubling reporting.





Recent accounts suggest Trump was also kept out of the Situation Room during a sensitive Iran rescue operation, with military advisors reportedly concerned that his volatility could jeopardize the mission. After a U.S. aircraft was shot down by Iranian forces, Trump is said to have lashed out for hours inside the West Wing.





If even a fraction of this is true, we are looking at a commander-in-chief being actively sidelined by his own military during moments of crisis.





That’s not normal. That’s not stable. And that raises serious questions about who is actually in control—and why.



Source:MeidasTouch