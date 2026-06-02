Trump Reportedly Explodes At Netanyahu Over Lebanon Escalation

According to Axios, President Donald Trump became furious during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reportedly criticizing him over Israel’s escalating military actions in Lebanon.

The report claims Trump warned that Israel’s plans to intensify strikes, particularly around Beirut, were undermining U.S. efforts to secure a broader ceasefire and advance diplomatic talks with Iran.

The unusually tense exchange highlights growing friction between Washington and Tel Aviv as the White House pushes to prevent the conflict from expanding further across the region.