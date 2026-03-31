Trump Reportedly Open to Ending Iran Campaign Even if Strait of Hormuz Remains Closed





U.S. President Donald Trump has told senior aides that he is willing to end the ongoing U.S. military campaign against Iran even if the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.





The report, later cited by Reuters, indicates that reopening the strait through military means is not currently viewed as an essential condition for ending the conflict. Instead, the administration appears to be prioritizing limiting the duration and scope of the war, with concerns that a prolonged effort to fully secure maritime access could significantly extend military operations.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, handling a substantial share of global oil shipments. Its continued disruption carries significant implications for global energy markets and international trade flows.





While this reflects internal deliberations rather than an official policy announcement, it signals a potential shift in U.S. strategic objectives, focusing more on conflict containment than complete restoration of regional maritime stability.



Source: Reuters, citing The Wall Street Journal