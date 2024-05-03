Trump returns to campaign with fear of jail time if he violates trial gag order

Donald Trump will take a break from his hush money trial to talk to voters in Wisconsin and Michigan. This comes after he was in trouble for disobeying a court order.

People are going to pay attention to what he says because he got in trouble for talking about the case. He had to pay a $9,000 fine. Judge Juan M. has decided to make Trump pay a fine for the posts on his Truth Social account and campaign website. Merchan said that if Trump keeps breaking the rules, he will punish him by putting him in jail.

The ex-president is trying to do something that has never been done before in American history. He is running for president again as the likely Republican candidate, at the same time as he is being accused of a serious crime in New York. Trump often criticizes Merchan, prosecutors, and people who might testify against him at his rallies and on social media. His supporters like when he does this, but it might cause legal problems for him.

Trump says he’s just using his right to free speech, but his posts on Truth Social and campaign website were removed. Merchan is thinking about other possible instances where Trump may have broken a rule about speaking freely, and will listen to reasons why on Thursday.

Trump seemed upset after the ninth day of the trial ended. He said he’d rather be in Georgia and New Hampshire than in court.

“He said the people running the campaign don’t want me to be involved. ”

Trump has said many times that these cases against him are interfering with the election. He believes they are stopping him from campaigning for the presidential election in November.

The gag order stopped him from talking publicly about the people involved in his hush money case.

Manhattan prosecutors say Trump and his friends did something illegal to try and change the 2016 election by buying and hiding stories. He says he didn’t do it.

Trump went to Wisconsin and Michigan for the second time in a month. These states are important because they can go either way in the election. In recent rallies, the ex-president mainly talked about immigration and people living in the U. SSpeaking bad about people who do illegal things and are thought to have done crimes by calling them “animals”.

Wisconsin and Michigan are few of the states that will likely decide the 2024 election.

For Trump to win in both states, he needs to get a lot of support from the suburbs. This includes places like the areas outside of Milwaukee and Saginaw, Michigan, where he will be having rallies on Wednesday. He didn’t do well in the suburban areas during the primary election this year, even though he did really well compared to the other Republican candidates.

Trump keeps saying that he didn’t really lose the 2020 election, even though that’s not true. Trump lost in important states in 2020. People checked the results many times, but he still lost. Even the Justice Department and other people looked at the results and agreed that he lost.