Trump Rules Out Kurdish Invasion of Iran: Protecting Allies, Keeping War Focused



Aboard Air Force One, President Trump firmly shut down any notion of Kurdish forces launching an invasion into Iran.





“I ruled it out,” he declared. “I don’t want the Kurds going in. I don’t want to see the Kurds get hurt, get killed. I told them — I don’t want them. The war is complicated enough.”





This clear directive comes amid intense U.S.-Israeli strikes hammering Iran’s military, leadership, and capabilities. Reports had swirled about potential Kurdish involvement from Iraq, including claims of U.S. encouragement or arming — suggestions the White House has repeatedly called false.





Trump’s stance prioritizes American interests and avoids unnecessary escalation. No need to drag reliable Kurdish allies into a meat grinder when the current campaign is already devastating the regime.





Iran’s forces are crumbling daily. Their navy, missiles, proxies, and nuclear ambitions face relentless pressure. Adding another front risks chaos without delivering decisive victory.





Smart leadership means knowing when to say no. Trump is keeping the focus where it belongs: total dominance over a weakened enemy, not opening new vulnerabilities. America First means protecting our partners and winning efficiently — not complicating an already winning fight. 🇺🇸