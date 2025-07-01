Trump says Elon Musk would go broke and return to South Africa without US govt subsidies for his businesses

BREAKING: Trump says Elon Musk would go broke and return to South Africa without US government subsidies for his businesses





Elon Musk has stepped up his attacks on Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill – weeks after a spectacular fallout between the world’s richest man and the US president.





Following weeks of relative silence after clashing with Mr Trump over his “big beautiful bill”, the billionaire vowed to unseat politicians who support it.





In a post on X, Musk said those who had campaigned on cutting spending but then backed the bill “should hang their heads in shame”.



He added: “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”





Musk also threatened to put their faces on a poster which said “liar” and “voted to increase America’s debt” by $5trn (£3.6trn).



The posts attracted a swift reply from Mr Trump, who claimed the billionaire “may get more subsidy than any human being in history” for his electric car business.





“Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” he wrote on Truth Social.



“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”





Musk spent at least $250m (£182m) supporting Mr Trump in his presidential campaign and then led the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which sacked about 120,000 federal employees.





