Trump says he ‘has the power’ to pardon socialite Ghislaine Maxwell

U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken about the prospect of pardoning Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell for s£x trafficking underage girls.

Epstein’s former lover is serving 20 years in prison for her involvement in Epstein’s sordid crimes.

And Trump has refused to rule out whether he’d use his sweeping pardon powers to pardon Maxwell.

When asked about the matter, Trump responded: ‘I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I haven’t thought about,’ he added.

There have been questions about whether Trump would use his presidential power to pardon her or commute her sentence.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in conspiring with Epstein to s£xually abuse minors. She was convicted in 2021 on five counts related to s£x trafficking and conspiracy.

Last week, the White House quickly slapped down suggestions that Trump is seriously considering letting Maxwell off the hook.

‘There have been no discussions or consideration of a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, and there never will be,’ a senior White House official said.

Trump’s comment comes as Maxwell, the only person currently behind bars for Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking ring, is having a second day of meetings with the Justice Department.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche flew down to Florida for an in-person sit-down as Trump’s MAGA base demands answers on her knowledge of Epstein’s crimes amid claims of a ‘cover-up.’

Maxwell’s attorney, David Markus, said she answered every question asked of her during the marathon interview that lasted all day on Thursday. She is meeting Blanche again on Friday.

Maxwell took the ‘full day and asked a lot of questions,’ he said.

‘Miss Maxwell answered every single question. She never stopped. She never invoked a privilege. She never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly and to the best of her ability.’

She was seen returning to prison after the marathon meeting, carrying a mystery box of items.