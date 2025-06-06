Trump says he is not sure about having a great relationship with Elon Musk anymore

President Donald Trump has reacted to Elon Musk’s recent posts on X where he has criticized Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

In a press conferenceat the White House, Trump was asked about Elons recent posts that criticized his massive tax and immigration bill.

“Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump said. He added that he was “very disappointed” in Musk.

Musk has publicly criticized Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” for increasing the budget deficit, clashing with DOGE’s mission to cut federal spending.

He also opposed Trump’s tariffs, which impacted his business interests, particularly Tesla’s international supply chains.

In a series of posts on X, Musk argued that the bill would undermine the goal of DOGE to cut government spending and reduce the deficit.

This comes after the billionaire’s recent exit from his position as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).