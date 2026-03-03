Trump Says He Won’t Hesitate to Send Ground Forces if Deemed Necessary

TRUMP FLIRTING WITH ‘BOOTS ON THE GROUND’ IN IRAN WAR!



U.S. Leader Says He Won’t Hesitate to Send Ground Forces if Deemed Necessary





In a stunning break from past assurances, Donald Trump has openly signalled that American ground troops could be sent into Iran as part of the intensifying military campaign saying he’s not afraid to make the call if the situation demands it.





Speaking in a high-profile interview, Trump dropped the usual diplomatic caveats, indicating that while U.S. boots are not currently in Iranian territory, he would not rule them out “if they were necessary” to achieve military objectives.





The explosive remark comes as the U.S. and allied forces continue a fierce air and missile campaign against Tehran’s military infrastructure a campaign that has already seen significant casualties and raised global alarm over the risk of a broader ground war.





Critics warn that a ground invasion could dramatically escalate the crisis, even as Trump insists on readiness to act