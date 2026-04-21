Trump says Iran has ‘no choice but to send’ delegates to Islamabad talks

Donald Trump says Iran has “no choice but to send” delegates to Pakistan for talks with the US.

In an interview with CNBC, the president says he is confident the US will “end up with a great deal”.

He says that the US is “not dealing with the nicest people” but are doing so “successfully”, before calling the US naval blockade a “tremendous success”.

Asked if he would extend the ceasefire if negotiations seemingly progress, the US president says: “I don’t want to do that”.

Trump later says: “I expect to be bombing ’cause that would be a better attitude.”

He says there is not “much time” to reach a deal, and that Iran can get themselves on “a very good footing” if they reach one with the US.