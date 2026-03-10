By CIC International Affairs.



TRUMP SAYS IRAN HAS TOMAHAWK MISSILES WHEN ASKED ABOUT THE DEADLY STRIKE THAT KILLED 165 SCHOOL KIDS IN TEHRAN.





President Donald Trump said Iran has access to U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles when asked whether the United States would accept responsibility for a strike on a girls’ school in Iran that killed at least 165 school kids.





Speaking to reporters, Trump said the missile used in the strike could have come from Iran itself or another country, arguing that the Tomahawk is widely available. “Whether it’s Iran or somebody else … a Tomahawk is very generic,” he said, adding that the missile is “sold and used by other countries” and that Iran “also has some Tomahawks.”





The Tomahawk cruise missile is manufactured by U.S. defense contractor Raytheon and has been sold to allied nations including Japan and Australia . However, there is no public evidence to suggest that Iran has obtained or operates the missile.





Pressed on why he appeared to be the only member of his administration making the statement, Trump said, “Because I just don’t know enough about it,” and added that he would accept the findings of any official investigation.



“Whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with that report,” he said.