Trump says it’s now “50/50” between a new Iran deal… or a new war.



According to Axios, Trump will meet top envoys to decide whether Washington moves toward diplomacy, or resumes military strikes.





Behind closed doors:

Pakistan, Qatar, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are all scrambling to prevent another regional explosion.





Iran says talks are entering the “final stage.”

But Washington still demands limits on uranium enrichment and full control over nuclear stockpiles.





Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of the crisis.



If negotiations collapse,

the world could be hours away from another Middle East escalation.





Trump’s warning:



“Either we sign a good deal… or I hit them harder than ever before.”



Source: Axios



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