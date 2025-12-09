Trump says it’s time for presidential elections in Ukraine



Politico journalist Dasha Burns asked the US president whether Ukraine should hold elections.





“Yeah. I think so. It’s been a long time. Things aren’t going very well. Yeah, I think it’s time. They’re using war not to hold an election, but I would think the Ukrainian people should have that choice. And maybe Zelensky would win.

But they haven’t had an election in a long time. They talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore,” Donald Trump said.