Trump says many Americans ‘want a dictator’ for the second day in a row

Donald Trump has suggested twice now that Americans might ‘like a dictator’ after announcing plans to take over the Washington, D.C., police department.

Earlier this month, the US President, 79, accused Muriel Bowser, the D.C Mayor, of failing to reduce crime rates in what he said was one of the world’s most dangerous cities.

This is despite Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department showing that overall crime in D.C. has actually decreased by 7 percent since last year, with violent crime down by 26 percent and property crime having fallen by 5 percent, according to ABC.

“I’m announcing a historic action to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse,” Trump told reporters. “This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capital back.”

He went on to announce that Attorney General Pam Bondi will be in charge of the Metropolitan Police Department, while DEA Administrator Terry Cole will be interim federal commissioner.

His decision has been met with criticism as he signed a series of executive orders on Monday (25 August).

‘A lot of people are saying, maybe we like a dictator’

On Monday, Trump said he thought many Americans would ‘like a dictator’ during an 80-minute appearance in the Oval Office.

“They say ‘we don’t need him. Freedom, freedom. He’s a dictator. He’s a dictator’, Trump said.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we like a dictator’.”

He added: “I don’t like a dictator. I’m not a dictator. I’m a man with great common sense and a smart person.”

Donald Trump’s clash with Democratic governors

Later, during a Cabinet meeting, he slammed Democratic governors like Maryland’s Wes Moore and JB Pritzker of Illinois, along with a military threat to their cities.

The President later insisted that Moore allegedly told him that he was ‘the greatest president of my lifetime’ last December.

However, Moore said ‘keep telling yourself that, Mr. President’ on X.

The Republican leader said Moore told him: “Sir, you’re doing a great job. You’re doing an unbelievable job. Thank you very much,” before the Maryland Governor went on TV to say Trump is a dictator.

‘So a lot of people say… if that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator’

Trump addressed Moore’s comments on Tuesday (August 26), again suggesting that the American people want a dictator.

“But then he goes on television and says, ‘oh, Trump is a dictator’… So the line is that I’m a dictator, but I stop crime,” he said. “So a lot of people say, you know, ‘If that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator’.”

He then reiterated that he’s ‘not a dictator’, adding: “I just had to stop crime. And you would think that Illinois would have such a problem with crime, such a bad governor.

“He should be calling me, and he should be saying, ’Could you send over the troops, please?’”