Trump says no deal but ‘progress made’ after Ukraine talks with Putin

Trump and Putin spoke side by side on stage for around 10 minutes. Both indicated progress had been made during their private talks, but they ended without a solid agreement. Here are the key lines.

Putin says he is “sincerely interested” in putting an end to the conflict, which he described as a “tragedy”

He describes his relationship with Trump as “business-like” – and agrees with the US president’s repeated claim that the war would not have started if he had remained in office after the 2020 election

Trump says there are still points of disagreement and “there is no deal until there is a deal” – adding “we didn’t get there” despite progress

He says “many points were agreed to” but “a few” remain, adding that “one is the most significant” without specifying what

