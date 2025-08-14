Trump says ‘severe consequences’ if agreement to end war not reached

We have a bit more now from Trump’s comments at the Kennedy Center. The US president took some questions from reporters, who have asked him to comment on Russia and Ukraine.

Trump says there will be “very severe consequences” if Putin doesn’t agree to end the war after Friday’s meeting.

The president adds he has had “good conversations” with Putin, but the goes home and sees that “a rocket hit a nursing home or a rocket hit an apartment building and people are laying dead in the street.”

Another journalist has asked him about reports that Russia has hacked computer systems that manage US federal court documents. Trump said he would be willing to ask Putin about it during their Friday meeting.

“Are you surprised? They hack,” he says.