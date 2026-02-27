Breaking News : Trump Says U.S. Crushed Russian & Chinese Defenses in Lightning Raid That Captured Maduro





U.S. President Donald Trump declared that American forces overpowered Russian and Chinese military systems during a high-stakes operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro inside a fortified complex in Caracas.



According to verified reporting from Reuters and The Times of India, Trump publicly stated that U.S. forces neutralized defense equipment supplied by Russia and China during the operation. He asserted that the foreign-supplied systems “did not work” when confronted by American military capabilities and used the outcome to project U.S. technological superiority.





In his remarks, Trump framed the mission as a decisive demonstration of U.S. power, directly referencing Moscow and Beijing while highlighting what he described as the failure of their defense exports in Venezuela. The statements themselves are verified and documented in mainstream media coverage.





While operational specifics remain classified, independent outlets confirm that Trump explicitly credited U.S. forces with overcoming Russian and Chinese-origin defense infrastructure protecting Maduro’s compound.

Defense analysts note that although the President’s claims are verified as having been made, technical confirmation of the exact methods used remains limited due to the sensitive nature of the mission.





The raid and subsequent capture of Maduro represent one of the most consequential U.S. military actions in Latin America in recent decades and have triggered significant geopolitical reactions.



Source: Reuters; The Times of India coverage of President Trump’s official statements