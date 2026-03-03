Breaking News : Trump Says US Can Wage Wars “Forever” As Munitions Stockpiles Hit Unprecedented Levels





In a striking and controversial statement on March 3, 2026, US President Donald Trump declared that the United States now possesses virtually unlimited weapons stockpiles capable of sustaining wars indefinitely, signaling a significant shift in tone amid ongoing global conflicts.

According to Trump, America’s medium and upper medium grade ammunition reserves are higher and better than ever before, enabling Washington to wage prolonged military engagements successfully using these supplies. He emphasized that while top tier high grade weaponry stocks are strong, they are still not at the level the US desires, but that additional high end armaments are positioned in allied nations ready for use.





In an unmistakable political barb, Trump also criticized former president Joe Biden for providing large quantities of advanced weapons to Ukraine without replenishing US stockpiles, claiming tens of billions in munitions were transferred for free, and lauding his own efforts to rebuild and fortify the US military industrial base during his earlier term and current administration. Trump stated that the United States is stocked and ready to win big, underscoring his belief that the country is prepared for long term conflict scenarios.





The remarks come amid escalating US Israel military action against Iran, which reportedly began on February 28 with coordinated strikes on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. US and allied officials have said the campaign’s objective is to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and degrade its strategic capabilities.

Reports cited in the coverage claim that initial strikes eliminated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian figures, while further military actions are being prepared to target missile production facilities, drone infrastructure, and naval assets.





Trump’s assertion that wars can be fought forever has sparked debate among analysts and international observers, raising broader questions about US strategic direction, defense production capacity, and the potential implications for ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and beyond.

As tensions remain high, global reactions are expected to intensify in response to both the rhetoric and the evolving military developments.



