Trump says US extending Iran ceasefire after request to halt attacks

US President Donald Trump said he has extended the ceasefire with Iran after Pakistan requested more time for Tehran to present a unified negotiating position.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured … and upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” Trump posted on social media.

He added that he had directed the US military to maintain the naval blockade of Iran while remaining ready for further action.

“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump added.