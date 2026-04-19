Trump says Vice President JD Vance will not go to Islamabad over security concerns

Donald Trump said Vice President JD Vance will not travel to Islamabad because the Secret Service could not arrange security on 24 hours’ notice, ABC News reported citing an interview with the US president.

“It’s only because of security,” Trump said, according to the report. “JD’s great.”

In another interview with MSNBC’s The Weekend program, Trump said Vance would not be attending the talks.

Earlier, ABC News reported, citing US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, that Vance would lead the American delegation to Islamabad for talks with Iran -ABC News