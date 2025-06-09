President Donald Trump has opened up once again about the ongoing battle between Ukraine and Russia.

The United States president claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave Russian President Vladimir Putin to strike.

Trump’s comment came when he was questioned about Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian military infrastructure, specifically targeting Russia’s nuclear bases.

These remarks followed a Ukrainian drone strike on Russian airbases, which according to reports destroyed significant military assets which Putin vow to retaliate.

Trump suggested that these actions by Ukraine provided Putin with a cover up for intensified Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets.

After the drone attack, Ukraine argued that their drone strikes, such as the operation targeting Russian airfields, were retaliatory.

President Zelensky insists Russia attacked them first and any other move made by Ukraine is purely retaliatory.

Zelensky has argued that Russia’s continued aggression and refusal to engage in meaningful peace talks brought the idea of such defensive actions.