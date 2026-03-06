Breaking News : Trump Says Zelensky Is Holding Up Ukraine Peace Deal, Claims Putin Ready to Negotiate





U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the main factor delaying a potential peace agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The remarks were made during an interview in which Trump argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears ready to negotiate, while Ukraine is less willing to finalize a settlement.





According to Trump, ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have stalled because Kyiv is reluctant to move forward with the proposed framework for negotiations. When asked why U.S.-led efforts have not yet produced a peace agreement, Trump reportedly pointed directly to Zelensky as the reason for the delay.



Trump said he believes Putin is prepared to reach a deal to end the nearly four-year-long war, but suggested that Ukraine has been more hesitant to engage on the terms currently being discussed. The comments reflect growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv over the direction of peace negotiations and the conditions required for a potential settlement.





Ukrainian officials have rejected the suggestion that Kyiv is blocking peace efforts. President Zelensky has repeatedly stated that Ukraine supports negotiations but insists that any agreement must respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly regarding occupied territories.





The remarks come as international diplomatic efforts continue to intensify, with several rounds of trilateral discussions between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine taking place in recent months in an attempt to find a pathway toward ending the war.



Source: Reuters