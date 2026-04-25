BREAKING: Trump scraps Iran peace mission at the last second — grounds Kushner and Witkoff and leaves allies and diplomats STUNNED





Donald Trump’s Iran war diplomacy just hit a new low: canceling a peace negotiation after Iran’s foreign minister had already shown up for it.





Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff — Trump’s son-in-law and his real estate developer special envoy — were packed and ready to board an 18-hour flight to Islamabad, Pakistan, for talks aimed at ending the war in Iran. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had already traveled to Pakistan and presented Tehran’s position to Pakistani officials in anticipation of the meeting.





Then Trump called it off.



“I’ve told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, ‘Nope, you’re not making an 18-hour flight to go there,'” Trump announced on Fox News. “We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you’re not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing.”





Iran’s foreign minister left Islamabad. Pakistan is now left holding the diplomatic bag. And the war continues.





Let’s review the full arc of Trump’s Iran diplomacy. He set a deadline. He backed down. He set another deadline. He backed down again. He threatened to destroy a civilization. He backed down. He sent JD Vance to Pakistan for 21 hours of talks that produced nothing. He replaced Vance with Kushner and Witkoff. He announced they were going to Pakistan. He then canceled the trip hours before departure while Iran’s foreign minister was literally already there.





Four deadlines broken. Zero deals. At least 15 American troops are dead. Hundreds are wounded. Billions spent. Gas over $4. The Strait of Hormuz is still unnavigable. And the diplomatic team consists of a son-in-law, a real estate developer, and a president who won’t let them take an 18-hour flight.





“We have all the cards,” Trump says. The Strait is still closed. Iran still has its nuclear program. American troops are still being shot at across eight countries. Iran’s foreign minister just walked out of the room where talks were supposed to happen because the American team didn’t show up.



That’s a very unusual hand to be holding all the cards with.