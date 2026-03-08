TRUMP SENT GHOST BOMBERS 6,000 MILES TO COLLAPSE IRAN’S UNDERGROUND MISSILE CITIES THEY NEVER SAW THEM COMING





President Donald Trump has taken Operation Epic Fury into its most devastating phase yet — and Iran’s buried missile empire is now rubble.





Four B-2 Spirit stealth bombers invisible to radar flew 6,000 miles undetected from Missouri, deep into Iranian airspace, and delivered precision bunker-buster bombs directly into Iran’s mountain tunnel networks. Hundreds of feet of reinforced concrete meant nothing.





The bombs penetrated rock, concrete, and steel detonating INSIDE the tunnels, collapsing storage and launch facilities from within. Assets worth billions, destroyed.





THE RESULTS ARE UNDENIABLE:



➡️ Ballistic missile attacks down 90%

➡️ Drone attacks down 83%

➡️ Key nuclear and command sites severely degraded





The Africa Angle:** Every African nation that imports fuel, sends workers to the Gulf, or trades through the Strait of Hormuz is watching this war reshape global economics in real time. Oil markets, shipping costs, and regional stability — Africa feels every bomb that drops.





This is not just America’s war. This is a global reset and Africa must understand what’s coming next.



