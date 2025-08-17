Trump shifts position on Ukraine ceasefire after meeting Putin

Donald Trump says negotiating a permanent peace agreement is the best way to end the war in Ukraine, rather than via a temporary ceasefire.

On his way to meet Putin in Alaska, Trump said he wouldn’t be happy if he left without a ceasefire, but afterwards posted on social media that ceasefires “oftentimes do not hold up”.

Trump’s new plan to bypass an initial ceasefire is a blow to Kyiv and its European allies, as it was one of their main requests, Ukraine correspondent James Waterhouse writes.

Meanwhile, Zelensky says he will travel to Washington, DC, to meet Trump on Monday.

In Kyiv, Ukrainians say they feel “crushed” by Trump’s red carpet welcome for Putin.

No agreement was reached at the Alaska summit – Trump insisted progress was made, while Putin said he was “sincerely interested” in ending the conflict.