Trump shows Congo images as ‘proof’ of white genocide in South Africa





During a meeting at the Oval Office on May 21, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with images he claimed were evidence of a “white genocide” occurring in South Africa.





However, according to sources, some of the images shown was misrepresented. The photo, purported to show burial sites of white farmers, was in fact taken in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It depicted Red Cross workers handling body bags following a mass prison break in Goma, where numerous women were reportedly raped and burned alive.





President Ramaphosa, unaware of the image’s actual context at the time, responded calmly. He firmly rejected the genocide claims and explained that crime in South Africa affects all communities, with the majority of victims being Black South Africans.