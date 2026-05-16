Trump Signals Cautious Approach on Taiwan Policy After Beijing Summit



U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington is not seeking to support formal Taiwanese independence, while also questioning the scale of potential U.S. military involvement in a future regional conflict.





Speaking to Fox News after his May 15 summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Trump said the United States wants stability in the region and urged both sides to avoid escalating tensions.





“I’m not looking to have somebody go independent,” Trump said, adding that the U.S. should carefully consider its role in overseas conflicts.



Trump also said no final decision has been made regarding future arms sales to Taiwan.





The comments came after Xi Jinping reportedly warned that the Taiwan issue remains one of the most sensitive areas in U.S.-China relations.





For decades, U.S. policy toward Taiwan has remained intentionally ambiguous, balancing unofficial ties with Taipei while formally recognizing Beijing’s position under the “One China” policy framework.





Taiwanese officials later thanked Washington for what they described as continued American support and cooperation.



📌 Sources: CNBC, NPR, France 24 | May 15, 2026