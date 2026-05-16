TRUMP SIGNALS NEUTRAL STANCE ON TAIWAN SECURITY AFTER XI MEETING — HOLDS OFF ON BILLIONS IN WEAPONS APPROVALS





President Trump told Bret Baier he is signaling a “neutral” stance on Taiwan security following his high-stakes meetings with President Xi.





When asked if the people of Taiwan should feel more or less secure, Trump replied: “Neutral.”



He confirmed U.S. policy remains unchanged: “No, nothing’s changed.”





Trump emphasized his desire to avoid conflict: “I’m not looking to have somebody go independent and we’re supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down.”





On pending weapons sales, Trump said: “I haven’t approved it yet. We’re going to see what happens. I may do it. I may not do it.”





He added that keeping things as they were would likely be acceptable to China: “If you kept it the way it was, I think China will be okay with it.”