Trump Slams Iran’s Choice: ‘Big Mistake’ Picking Mojtaba Khamenei as Supreme Leader

President Trump wasted no time blasting Iran’s decision to name Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the new Supreme Leader.

“They made a big mistake,” Trump declared. “I don’t know if he’s going to last.”

The appointment comes amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli campaign that eliminated the elder Khamenei in strikes that ignited full-scale conflict. Iran defied calls for moderation by doubling down on hardline continuity with Mojtaba, a figure tied closely to the Revolutionary Guard.

Trump has repeatedly signaled the U.S. won’t tolerate business as usual. He previously called the son “unacceptable” and a “lightweight,” insisting any new leader needs American approval to survive. The message is clear: regime change isn’t off the table, and continuity under the old guard only invites more pressure.

Iran’s clerics chose confrontation over compromise. Trump is responding in kind, making plain that bad choices in Tehran won’t end well. The clock is ticking on this fragile new leadership.