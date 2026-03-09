Trump Slams Iran’s Hereditary Power Grab: Mojtaba Khamenei ‘Unacceptable’ as New Supreme Leader





President Donald Trump has made it clear he rejects Iran’s appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the Islamic Republic’s new Supreme Leader.





Trump previously called the move “unacceptable,” dismissed Mojtaba as a “lightweight,” and insisted any successor needs U.S. approval to survive. “He’s not going to last long” without it, Trump warned.





Iran’s hardline clerics defied the pressure, naming Mojtaba to extend the family’s grip on power amid ongoing war with the U.S. and Israel. The choice signals no retreat, no moderation—just more defiance from a regime on the ropes.





Trump’s response stays blunt: “We’ll see what happens.” The message is unmistakable—America won’t tolerate business as usual with another Khamenei calling the shots.