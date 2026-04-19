Trump Slams the Brakes on Risky  Iran’s Kharg Island Invasion Plan

Trump Slams the Brakes on Risky Iran Invasion Plan



President Trump just shut down any talk of seizing Iran’s Kharg Island, calling it a disaster waiting to happen. He told aides American troops would be sitting ducks, easy targets for Iranian attacks, and he’s blocking every ground option that could rack up U.S. casualties.





Kharg Island handles about 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports. Hitting it hard would squeeze Tehran’s wallet and choke the Strait of Hormuz, but Trump isn’t sending his boys into a meat grinder for endless occupation or insurgency fights.





Instead, he’s keeping the pressure on without blank checks or boots on the ground. Trump ripped into Europe for abandoning America after pilots got shot down, showing zero tolerance for freeloading allies who expect U.S. muscle but offer nothing in return.





At the same time, Trump sent a clear message of solidarity to the Iranian people in a Truth Social video: “We are with you.” It featured protest footage, jets roaring, the Star-Spangled Banner, and that viral spray-painted plea inside Iran: “President Trump please help.”-DTP