Trump slaps 100% tariff on China, threatens to scrap Xi summit as trade war flares up





U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a 100% tariff on all Chinese imports, reigniting tensions with Beijing and threatening to cancel his upcoming summit with President Xi Jinping.





The dramatic move follows China’s new export curbs on rare earth minerals and related technologies, which are vital for semiconductors, defense systems, and green energy industries. Beijing’s rules require foreign companies to seek approval before exporting goods containing rare earth components, a measure Washington says gives China unfair leverage over global supply chains.





Calling the restrictions “shockingly hostile,” Trump accused Beijing of “weaponizing minerals to strangle free markets.” The tariffs, he warned, could take effect as early as November 1 if China does not reverse course.





The announcement casts doubt over the long-planned meeting between the two leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this month. “There’s no reason to meet if China continues to act in bad faith,” Trump told reporters.





The White House has hinted at additional measures, including U.S. export controls on key software and tech components, as part of a broader counter-strategy.





Beijing has yet to issue a formal response, but observers fear the clash could undo months of delicate diplomacy and plunge the U.S. and China back into a full-blown trade war.