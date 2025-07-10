Trump slaps 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, citing political and trade disputes





US President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping 50% tariff on all Brazilian goods entering the United States, effective August 1, 2025.





Trump says the move is retaliation for what he calls unfair trade practices, as well as Brazil’s prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro and alleged attacks on free speech and US companies’ digital trade.





The White House warns that the tariff could go even higher if Brazil responds with its own trade barriers.