TRUMP SQUEEZES IRAN DRY — $500 MILLION LOST EVERY SINGLE DAY UNTIL THE DEAL





The United States has locked down Iran and Trump is making sure the entire world knows it.

Through a full naval blockade of Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil shipping lane has been effectively shut.





Trump took to social media to make his position crystal clear the blockade is not moving until Iran comes to the table and signs a deal. No exceptions.





According to Trump, Iran is hemorrhaging $500 million every single day under the pressure of the blockade. Independent analysts put the figure closer to $435 million daily but either way, the damage to Iran’s economy is catastrophic and mounting by the hour.





And the threat doesn’t stop there. Trump has warned that if Iran refuses to negotiate, the United States will target Iranian power plants and bridges civilian infrastructure that an entire nation depends on.





For Africa, this is not a distant story. The Strait of Hormuz carries nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply. Every day it stays closed, African fuel prices climb, supply chains tighten and economies feel the pressure from Cairo to Cape Town.

The world is watching. Africa cannot afford to look away.





African hype media