Trump Strikes Major Blow: Long-Sought Iranian Targets Destroyed



President Trump delivered a clear message of American strength Monday, announcing that U.S. forces had taken out and destroyed multiple high-value Iranian targets in a major military success.





“Big day in Iran. Many long sought after targets have been taken out and destroyed by our great military, the finest and most lethal in the world. God bless you all!” Trump posted.





This comes as the U.S. presses Iran hard over its closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has choked global oil flows and driven up energy prices worldwide. Iran rejected ceasefire offers and kept hitting back with attacks on Israel and Gulf allies, but America’s precision strikes are degrading the regime’s missile sites, nuclear infrastructure, and military capabilities.