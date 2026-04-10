Trump Team Heads Into Danger Zone: High-Stakes Iran Talks in Nuclear-Armed Pakistan Put VP Vance and Top Aides at Risk





Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer sounded a sharp alarm Friday over the safety of America’s top negotiators now in Islamabad for mediated ceasefire talks with Iran.





“There is good reason to worry about the safety of our negotiators in Pakistan,” Fleischer posted. “The country is armed and dangerous and the government is not fully in control.”





Pakistan, the world’s only nuclear-armed Islamic nation with a long track record of sheltering terrorists, is playing host to this fragile diplomacy. Vice President JD Vance is leading the delegation alongside Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff. The goal: lock in a lasting end to the recent conflict after President Trump’s decisive strikes forced Iran to the table.





Fleischer reminded Americans of the extreme precautions taken on past high-level visits. “Previous high level visits were short and they involved decoy aircraft, as when then-President Clinton surreptitiously changed airplanes so no one would know which one he was on. The USSS did not like President Bush going there in 2006.”





He added: “The Secret Service will be tested this trip. So too will the military that supports this mission.”





This isn’t routine statecraft. Pakistan’s partial government control, history of terror ties, and massive nuclear arsenal make it a risky venue for face-to-face talks with Iranian representatives. Past presidents limited exposure there for good reason. Now Trump’s team is walking straight into it to deliver real peace through strength.





Fleischer closed with a direct call: “Pray for the safety of our negotiators, including the VP, and for their success.”