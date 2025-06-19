Trump tells aides he’s OK’d Iran attack plans — but is delaying final order

President Donald Trump has approved a war plan for Iran but is delaying any final order, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday afternoon, following a Situation Room meeting.

Trump told his top aides late Tuesday that “he approved of attack plans for Iran, but was holding off on giving the final order to see if Tehran will abandon its nuclear program,” confirmed three people familiar with the discussions.

While Israel and Iran have traded bombs, Israel has not issued a strike against the facility that is “buried under a mountain” and regarded by military experts as “out of reach of all but the most powerful bombs.”

Trump spent his 2024 campaign promising that under his administration, there would be “no wars.”

Iran has made it clear they’re ready to negotiate a ceasefire with the U.S. despite previously saying they didn’t want to involve the U.S., The New York Times reported.