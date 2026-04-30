BREAKING: Trump Tells Artemis Astronauts He’s Fit Enough to Go to Space



Donald Trump welcomed the Artemis II lunar crew to the White House on April 29, 2026, and somehow turned a celebration of one of NASA’s most historic missions into a personal audition reel. Sitting across from four highly trained astronauts who have spent years preparing for one of the most demanding feats in human history, Trump announced that he would have had “no trouble” meeting the physical requirements to join them.





“To get in there, you have to be very smart, have to do a lot of things physically good,” Trump told the crew. “So I would’ve had no trouble making it.”





He then floated the idea of a sitting president joining a space mission, apparently in search of validation from someone in the room. NASA administrator Bill Nelson obliged, responding, “We can get working on that.”





The Artemis II crew had just completed a successful 10-day mission, the first crewed lunar flyby in more than 50 years. They returned to Earth as genuine American heroes. Trump responded to their presence by making it about himself.





The remarks drew immediate ridicule online, with critics pointing out the rather obvious gap between Trump’s self-assessment and physical reality.