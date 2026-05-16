TRUMP TELLS REPORTERS HE CONFRONTED XI ON CYBER ATTACKS — ADMITS U.S. SPIES “LIKE HELL” ON CHINA TOO





President Trump revealed he directly confronted Chinese President Xi Jinping over cyber attacks on the United States.





“I did,” Trump said when asked if he raised the issue. “And uh, he talked about attacks that we did in China. You know what they do we do too. We spy like hell on them too.”



Trump continued: “I told him, ‘we do a lot of stuff to you that you don’t know about.’”





He described the back-and-forth: “The question was asked to me yesterday what about the fact that China’s spying in the United States. I said well one of those things because we spy like hell on them too.”





On Chinese infiltration of U.S. infrastructure: “So what about the fact that China is putting in U.S. infrastructure code that they could use if you ever decided to come. You don’t know. I’d like to see it but it’s very possible. And we’re doing things to them. A lot of stuff to you that you don’t know about.”





Trump made clear the game is mutual: “You do anything we probably do. But it’s a double action.”